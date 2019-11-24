GUADALUPE PEREZ GUERRA GOLIAD - Guadalupe Perez Guerra, 75 of Goliad, Texas passed away on November 21, 2019. Guale was born on September 23, 1944 in Goliad, Texas to the late Benito, Sr. & Antonia Reyes Perez. She was preceded in death by her loving daughters, Julie Flores & Karen Flores, husband Domingo Guerra, sister JoAnn Webb, brothers Joe Perez & Benito Perez, Jr. Survivors include daughters Mary (Melchor) Cavazos, Celia (Joe) Mendoza & Lydia Flores; Grandchildren Kimberly (Ryan) Noonan, Steven Mendoza, Cassandra (Jesus) Martinez, Liberty McWilliams & Lillian McWilliams; Sisters Mary Pat Sandobal, Janie Davila, Dolores Lira, Sylvia Olson, Wanda Garcia, Martha Perez & Margarita Perez; and Brothers Ernest Perez, Sr., Alfred Perez, Mario Perez, John Ray Perez & Carlos Perez. Pallbearers will be John Fermin Sandobal, Koda Hardin, Jack Hardin, Ernest Perez, Jr., Robert Perez & Carlos Perez. Honorary Pallbearers are Steven Mendoza, Joe Mendoza, Melchor Cavazos, Ryan Noonan, Jesus Martinez, Ture Olson, Anton Perez, Chris Perez, & Daniel Perez. On Sunday, November 24, 2019 family visitation will be from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm and the family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad. A rosary will be recited at 6:00pm led by Annette Fee. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow in Cristo Rey Cemetery in Goliad. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
