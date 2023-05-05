Guadalupe Ramirez Magallan
VICTORIA — Guadalupe “Lupe” Ramirez Magallan, 96 of Victoria, peacefully passed from this earthly life to her heavenly home on May 1st, 2023. She was born to the late Santiago and Faustina Ramirez on May 27th, 1926, in Yorktown, TX.
Lupe was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She is survived by eleven of her thirteen children, Lupe Olguin of Bloomington, Ciria Hernandez of Oak Grove, MO, Mary Perez (“Shadow”) of Victoria, Annie Ramirez (Henry) of Victoria, Victor Magallan (Martha) of Victoria, Connie Hernandez of Victoria, Johnny “Tots” Magallan (Roxanne) of Houston, David Magallan (Becki) of Victoria, Anthony Magallan, Jr. of Victoria, Patty Magallan of Victoria, and Joel “Bobo” Magallan (Liz) of Niceville, FL. She is also survived by 33 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, all whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by Antonio Magallan, her husband of 67 years; daughter Sarah Lira (Sylvester of Houston); son Jesse Magallan (Jane); grandson Jesse “Lil Shadow” Perez, III; sons-in-law Jesse Olguin, Danny Hernandez, and Ralph Hernandez as well as her siblings Clara Ambros, Carolina Garza, Felipa Mata, Maria Mejia, Urbano Ramirez, Juan Ramirez, Santiago Ramirez, and Ricardo Ramirez.
Lupe was a devout catholic and lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where she and Antonio were married. She was a member of the Altar Society, the Guadalupanas, and had a special bond with the Missionary Catechists of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary (MCSH) Sisters. Lupe was a mother to everyone in her neighborhood, a pillar of support for those in need, and a source of comfort to all who sought solace in her presence. Her home was always open to visitors, and she especially loved welcoming her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews with whom she loved sharing memories of a window in time of Victoria and her neighborhood.
She loved to decorate her home for every holiday and created a loving atmosphere that delighted her family. Every holiday was celebrated in her home with her family and friends alike. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and had a talent for cooking. Everyone was welcomed with open arms to share in her meals. Lupe was known for her famous fried chicken, which she cooked every Thursday without fail. Her warmth and generosity extended beyond her family, and she made a point of inviting anyone who needed a place to sit and eat to join her at her table.
She had a way of making everyone feel special and loved no matter who they were. The love for her family was boundless, and she cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. Lupe demonstrated tremendous and unconditional love for all her children; however, Anthony’s unwavering presence in her life brought her immeasurable joy, and she reminded him daily with these words, “Tu eres todo mi vida.”
In her passing, we mourn the loss of a remarkable woman, but we also celebrate the legacy she has left behind. Lupe’s greatest legacy was the invaluable lesson she instilled in her children which were Jesus’ words “To love one another as I have loved you.” Her spirit lives on in the countless lives she touched, and the memories she created for those fortunate enough to have known her.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 7th, 2023, at 5 PM followed by the recitation of the Most Holy Rosary at 6 PM at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home.
Visitation will continue Monday, May 8th, 2023, at 8:15 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and will be followed by a funeral mass at 9 AM. Interment will take place afterward at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Victoria.
Pallbearers will be her sons, Victor Magallan, Johnny Magallan, David Magallan, Anthony Magallan, Jr., Joel Magallan, and eldest grandson Jesse Olguin. Honorary pallbearers include David Manuel Magallan, Ricky Folmar, River Magallan, Donovan “Donnie” Alvarez, and Angel “AJ” Jasso.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the love and support shown to them by Elia Chapa, Julian and Teresa Tijerina, Tommie De la Garza, and Maria Argelia Gonzales. We are blessed to have you in our lives, and we cherish the memories you created with our family.
We would like to also show our sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff at Harbor Hospice, especially Ariel and Jolynn. We are thankful for the exceptional care our mother received from every member of your team. Your work is invaluable, and we will never forget the kindness and compassion you showed to our family during this difficult time.
