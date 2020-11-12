Guadalupe Rivera
VICTORIA — Guadalupe G Rivera 86, went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020. “Lupe” was born on February 14, 1934 in Placedo,Texas to Teodoro and Maria Gonzales Garza. Lupe was a loving home maker with a passion to care for others. She was a private caretaker for many throughout her life and cared for all as if they were family. Lupe enjoyed going to dances, listening to music and joining her friends for a morning cup of coffee. Lupe loved to travel with her friends and family and was known for her outgoing nature and her ability to bring laughter to anywhere she went. Her greatest pride was her grandchildren Gayle, Jennifer, Melissa, Christopher, Michael, Roxanne, Diane, Mary Jane, Rolando and Alina and her great grandchildren, Celeste, Tawney, Lauren, Lexie, Zoe, Ava, Skylar and Mason. Her legacy of laughter and love will be carried on through all of them. Lupe is survived by her son, Teodoro Ramirez (Conception) of Victoria, Tx, daughters Olga Ramirez Lopez of Pasadena, Tx & Jane Ramirez Magallan, of Victoria, Tx, and sister, Janie G. Gonzales of Edna, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Margarito “Martin” Rivera and father of her children, Francisco Ramirez, son Frank Ramirez Jr., her son in laws John Lopez and Jesse Magallan, brothers, Joe Garza and Manuel Garza, and sisters Antonia Meneses and Francis Plata. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020, with a rosary to be recited at 1:30 pm at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Victoria, Texas. Funeral mass will immediately follow rosary with Father Dalton Ervin officiating. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers are grandsons, Christopher & Michael Magallan, Rolando Ramirez, Ector Rodriguez & Joshua Valenzuela and great nephew John Gonzales. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, Texas.
