De Los Santos Jr, Guillermo

GUILLERMO DE LOS SANTOS JR. PORT LAVACA - Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10am-1pm with Rosary at 12:30pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Pt Lavaca. Funeral Mass at 2pm at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Pt Lavaca. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Pt Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries