GUMERCINDA DIAZ DE LEON VICTORIA - Gumercinda Diaz De Leon,, 84, of Victoria, Texas passed away on February 18, 2020. She was born April 3, 1935 in Hidalgo, Texas to Luis and Guadalupe (Cortinas) Luna. Gumercinda married Efren Diaz De Leon on August 13, 1966 in Hidalgo, Texas. She worked as an Elementary School Teacher for Hopkins Elementary School in Victoria before her retirement in 2004. She was a member of Our Lady Of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria. Survivors include her husband, Efren Diaz De Leon; daughters, Dinorah Mackin (Brian), Sandra Sinton (Alan); grandsons, Daniel and Grayson Sinton. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady Of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria. You are invited to share a message or memory in our memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com Arrangements made under the care and guidance of Ramsey Funeral Home 5600 Williams Dr. Georgetown, Texas 78633 (512) 869-7775.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria Livestock Show brings a new carnival to town
- Documents claim DeWitt constable showed pornographic picture to courthouse employees among other complaints
- New carnival company coming to Victoria Livestock Show
- Queen Victoria contestant hopes to inspire others
- Longtime KAVU chief meteorologist resigns, Victoria Television Group general manager retires
Commented
- Guest column: Open letter to Donald Trump (6)
- Bond proposal could shelve attendance zone changes, superintendent says (7)
- What's a Democrat to do? (4)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (3)
- Pro/Con: Should employers screen potential employees for nicotine use? (3)
- VISD school board discuss attendance zone changes (3)
- Guest column: Administration seems to operate on a different leadership theory (3)
- Letter: Reader expresses views on socialism and its effects (4)
- Letter: Save our country by voting for Trump (3)
- 1 contested race emerges as filing closes for Victoria school board (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
Online Poll
Have you ever called Crime Stoppers?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.