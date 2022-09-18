Gumesindo “Mesindo” Salazar
VICTORIA — Gumesindo “Mesindo” Salazar went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2022, at the age of 85. He was born, November 16, 1936, in Goliad, Texas to the late Manual Salazar and Pilar Salinas Salazar.
He served his country as a member of the United States Air Force from 1956-1959.
Mesindo is survived by his wife, Olga Salazar; sons Miguel “Mike” Salazar, Mesindo “Bug” Salazar (Amber), grandchildren Aubrey Marie Salazar, Kristiana, Jaethan, Zachariah, and daughters, Anna Miller (Dennis), Betty Jean Salazar, and Pilar Salazar. Mesindo will forever be remembered by his 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Antonio Salazar, Manuel Salazar, Frank Salazar, Alberto Salazar, Abel Salazar, Alex Salazar; and sisters, Aurora Gonzales, Aurelia Garcia, Maria Salazar.
Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm on Sunday, September 18th followed with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 19th at Catholic Cemetery #3 located at 1900 N. Vine St. with full military service under the auspice of Victoria County Veterans Council, AL, CWV, VFW, DAV, MCL, MOWW, EX-POW, MOPH, WS, KWV, VVA.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.