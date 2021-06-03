Gus Mason, Jr.
EDNA — Gus Mason, Jr. went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the age of 87. He was born June 8, 1933 in Stamford, Texas in Jones County to Gus Mason, Sr. and Fay Harris Mason. He attended school in Dewitt County, where he met the love of his life, Bernie Mae Bade. They were married December 17, 1952 and were blessed with 68 years of marriage. They lived in New Mexico and multiple places throughout Texas before retiring to the city of Edna.
Gus served in The United States Army during the Korean War as a Fa Operator and Intelligence Specialist. He received the Korean Service Medal. He retired from the United States Department of Interior Bureau of Reclamation after 34 years and then worked for the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority for 20+ years before retiring.
Gus was a member of First Baptist Church of Edna. He was a member of the Edna Country Club and an avid golfer. He enjoyed many days on the golf course with family and friends, rarely missing a chance to tee it up for a friendly game. He also loved the game of baseball in which he played semi-professionally in his younger years, as well as coaching many little league teams.
Gus is preceded in death by his wife Bernie, his parents and sister, Mary Kuss. He is survived by two sons, Patrick Mason and wife Julie of Victoria, Glenn Mason and wife Terri of Victoria, and one grandson, Brandon Mason of Victoria. He is also survived by his extended family, Milton Bade (Vi), Buster Willard (Jan), Janice Dromgoole (Bud), Sheryl Bierstadt (Dan) and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brothers-In-Law, Dan Bierstedt and Bud Dromgoole; Nephews, Kevin Bade, Dan McCarthy, Blake Lavender; and Family Friend, Todd Pfuhl.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of Edna Country Club.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas. Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 12:00 pm, in Hillside Cemetery in Cuero, Texas. Pastor Robert Krause will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Gus’s name may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave. Victoria, Texas 77901.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Remember Jan 6, 2021 (7)
- Letter: Election audit is intriguing, not conspiracy theory (6)
- Mary Scott Stockton (4)
- Thursday is last day to register to vote in Victoria's special election (3)
- 'They're really bad out there': How Victoria County limits mosquito populations (3)
- Guest Column: Of geese, ganders and court-packers (2)
- Letter: After meeting with Zinc Resources, Crescent Valley resident supports facility coming to Port of Victoria (2)
- Crossroads law enforcement, firearm instructors weigh in on permitless carry proposal (2)
- Downtown Victoria Art Walk to attract fun-loving art enthusiasts (2)
- Victoria County Court Commissioners to consider funding for airport, Sheriff's Office at Mondays meeting (1)
- VC president testifies at House hearing on lowering dual-credit costs for rural students (1)
- Letter: Reader responds to anti-abortion article (1)
- New details emerge about investigation into Victoria woman's death (1)
- Fire destroys home in rural Victoria County (1)
- 14 games rooms, 4 residences in Victoria searched in multiagency operation (1)
- Yoakum man in 2019 murder case sentenced to 50 years in prison (1)
- East valedictorian plans to focus life on animals (1)
- Guest column: 'I experienced a little piece of Heaven right here on Earth' (1)
- Mark Stephen Simcik (1)
- Joseph V. Ford, Jr. (1)
- West Valedictorian remembers year, plans for future (1)
- 'Patching patches is not working': City of Victoria aims to strike balance between street maintenance and reconstruction projects (1)
- James "Jim" Edwin Gault (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.