GUSTAVE (GUS) SCHUENEMANN INEZ - Gustave (Gus) Schuenemann, born in Nordheim, Texas, April 8th, 1943 passed peacefully on November 9th, 2019 at the age of 76. Gus was employed as a mechanic for several years prior to opening and operating his own business, Gus's Repair Service for 37 years. He enjoyed gardening as well as working cattle on his land at his home in Inez, Texas. He was a member of the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show and was an active volunteer in 4H and FFA in the area. Gus was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe Schuenemann and Hilda Schroedter Schuenenmann. He is survived by his sister, Elaine Scherrer; loving wife, Jeanne Schuenemann; daughters, Natalie Garza and spouse Art and Devon White and spouse Bruce. Grandchildren, Joshua Schuenemann and spouse Kelsey, Savanna Armstrong and spouse Mason, Blake White and spouse Meaghan and Chance White, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation is Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services are Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with Gilbert Delgado officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Bischoff Cemetery in Inez. Pallbearers are Joshua Schuenemann, Blake White, Chance White, Chad Hawkins, Leland Deckert and Roger Hempel. If you wish to remember Gus, donations can be made in his name to the American Heart Association. Word of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader feels everyone should determine what is true based on facts (7)
- Letter: You should check your own own rear view mirror (6)
- Letter: Making sense of the ridiculous (3)
- Letter: We must move beyond these fruitless times (3)
- Zeller says he lacks control over report reviewing Harvey spending (2)
- Syndicated column: Biden will win Democratic nomination - if only by default (2)
- Vietnamese family that fled Seadrift returns to South Texas to build home (2)
- Victoria's EMS system increases fees, begins charity care program (1)
- Letter: Reader offers correction to a letter to the editor (2)
- UIL State Cross Country Championships (Qualifiers) (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
Online Poll
Do you use a space heater in your home?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.