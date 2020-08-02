Guy Bazar, age 79, of Victoria, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born September 9, 1940 in Victoria to the late Ernest and Nieves Bazar.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Riley Bazar; son, Coy Bazar; daughter, Corinne Kimball (Jackie) all of Victoria; sisters, Gaynell Tristan, Carrie Basaldua (Dennis); brother, Ernest Bazar Jr. (Jamie). He is also survived by grandchildren, Chelsea Ganaway (Chad), Cole Bazar (Katherine) and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Milton Bazar and brother-in-law, Albert Tristan.
He served in the United States Army and was in the car business most of his life.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.