GUY JACOB GROMER VICTORIA - Jacob Gromer of Victoria, 59, passed away on March 30, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Dale (Nava) Gromer of Victoria; daughter, Angelina Guard; son, David Gromer, both of Valpariso, IN; grandson, Connor Cantu; and sister, Chona Nava, of Sanford, NC. There will be no funeral services. He is now with his Savior.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries