Gwen Kucera
VICTORIA — Jerri Gwen Kucera, age 52 passed away on August 15, 2021 with her loving husband, and brave boys by her side.
Gwen was born on December 1, 1968 in Lakeview, TX to Jerry and Ann Byars. She was raised in Lakeview, TX and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1987.
Gwen is survived by her husband Christopher Kucera, Ryan and Riley Kucera (beloved sons). Her Mother: Ann Byars, sisters: Rhonda Funderburg (Jack Funderburg) and Starla Childers (Billie Childers). As well as many grief stricken family and friends. Also, we cannot forget her beloved four legged family members Sophie, Diesel, Henry, Mabel, and Gus.
Gwen had a flame for life that was brightest when she was with her boys and Chris. That same light was ever so present when she cared for her animals, and any of Gods creatures. Her heart and soul were so big that she traveled internationally in the name of the kindness and the Lord to help people in need. Gwen’s life served as a torch and beacon of light for others to follow through both fruitful and difficult times.
She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, and we know that same light that she had in life now burns eternally with God, and all her loved ones past and present. We all hold onto a piece of Gwen in our hearts, and look forward to seeing and hearing her laugh once again in Heaven. May she rest in peace.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10am Shillerville Cemetery in Wood Hi, TX. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Shelter Pets of Victoria, 3206 Cherry Street, Victoria, Texas 77901. Paypal: shelterpets361@yahoo.com.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
