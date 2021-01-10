Gwendolyn Annette Clark
VICTORIA — Gwendolyn Annette Clark, 76 of Victoria passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. She was born June 5, 1944 in Victoria, TX to Leonard Adolph and Magdalene Maurer Koehl.
She is survived by her son, Allan Koehl Clark and wife, Amy Richter Clark, of Fischer, TX; daughter De Lisa Dawn Clark Fuentes and husband, Julio Fuentes, of San Antonio, TX; sister Magdalene DeBault of Oklahoma City; brother, Leonard Koehl of San Antonio; nine grandchildren; Mary Howard, Julie McDonald, Ashley McDonald, Faith Brandow, Stephanie McDowell, Emily Clark, Joshua Fuentes, Lily Clark, and Jayce Fuentes; 3 great-grandchildren, Coleman Howard, Rosemary Howard, McKenna McDowell.
In addition to her parents, Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Clark, who passed away July 19, 2020.
The funeral will be open only to close family members with interment at Ft. Sam Houston. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the Victoria, TX Meals on Wheels in her name.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
