VICTORIA - Gwendolyn Jean Schrade, lovingly known to most as "Gwen", 67, a native of Victoria, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, December 8th, 2019. Funeral service will be at 10:00am, Thursday, December 12th at First English Lutheran, 516 N. Main St. in Victoria. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria.
Gwen was born February 24th, 1952 to the late Alvin William and Grace Schaar Stock. After graduating high school, she began classes at Victoria College. Gwen met her love, Michael Schrade, at a local record store, she enjoyed going to watch his band practice. Gwen and her friends became groupies and would sit on the stairwell listening to them play. Mike finally realized she was there for him and finally asked her out on a date. They have been together ever since. Mike and Gwen were married, June 21st, 1975. Together they enjoyed water skiing, fishing, hunting, and dancing. Gwen was his driver in his band days, driving him all over to play. She also enjoyed playing softball. Gwen has worked for Chris Thompson at Allegro Investments for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Grace Stock and her step-father, Milton Clark "M.C.".
Gwen leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of over 44 years, Michael Schrade; her sons, Chris Schrade and his wife, Sarah and Matthew Schrade and his wife, Jaime; siblings, Peggy Koenig and husband, Melvin, Robert Stock and wife, Elaine, Ronnie Stock and wife, Dorothy, Rena Scherer and husband, Calvin, and David Stock and wife, Marilyn; four grandchildren, Colby and fiance, Brianna, Kaitlyn, Gunner, and Travis; along with numerous other loving family members.
Memorial donations may be sent to First English Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main Street, Victoria, Texas 77901
