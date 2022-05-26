Gwyndolynn Diane Phillips
SMITHVILLE, FORMERLY OF VICTORIA — Gwyndolynn Diane Phillips, 44, of Smithville, Texas (formerly of Victoria) passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 2, 2022, as the result of an auto-accident. She was born October 3, 1977, in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Charlene Gwyn Phillips, and the late Mark Chase Phillips.
Known to many as “Gwyn” or “Gwynie,” all who knew her would agree, Gwyn was an AMAZING person, LARGER than life, and are better for having known her! Gwyn was kind, caring, loving, and so very giving! She was extremely down to earth, and a truly genuine person. Gwyn was a knockout...beautiful with her fiery red hair and hazel eyes! Just her sheer presence could light up a room! With her smile, her laugh, her high-energy, her friendly personality, her spunk, and her wit, if you look up the word “vivacious” in the dictionary, you should see Gwyn’s picture there!
Gwyn was an intelligent, and extremely hard-working, woman! Years ago, she said there was more money to be made in a “man’s world”, so she went to work at the local industrial plant, later becoming an electrician and working her way up to be well respected in her field, working hours on end, traveling to jobs all over South Texas. More recently, she had been hard at work in the oil field, all around the area, and was traveling (near Sinton) with her dog Charlie, late Monday night, when both of their lives were cut short.
Although Gwyn was a tough-cookie, and worked in a manly environment, wearing a masculine jumpsuit, she always had her nails done and her makeup on. Gwyn could do anything a man could do, but she was sensitive and equally just as feminine, almost always beautifully dolled-up, especially when not at work...often in a dress and stiletto heels...truly one extreme to the other!
Gwyn was passionate about the Native American culture. She had an extensive collection of Native American artifacts she treasured. She loved hunting, fishing and looking for artifacts. After Gwyn found her first arrowhead, she wanted to hunt arrowheads more than deer hunt. She would always pout when it was time to move on to the next spot, and she never wanted to stop looking even after it was too late at night to see.
Over the last few years, Gwyn educated herself on health and healing through essential oils and other natural means, in an effort to help her Aunt Melanie Phillips heal from cancer. Melanie fought valiantly, and Gwyn’s efforts surely prolonged Melanie’s life, but eventually she succumbed to the disease, giving Gwyn even more drive to continue in her learning and helping of others. She freely gave out information, essential oils, and other health-promoting items to many and on a regular basis.
Gwyn was always so busy with so many things, health research, working, traveling, helping others, but she somehow still found time for fun with her many friends!
Gwyn was a 1996 graduate of Victoria High School and lived most of her life in the Victoria-area but had recently moved to Smithville, in 2020, to live in her Aunt Melanie’s house. She arrived in a neighborhood full of strangers that soon turned into friends. There she started an ongoing/weekly neighborhood potluck out on her festive colorful porch, breeding friendships while continuing to share her knowledge of health and healing, encouraging neighbors to seek natural holistic alternatives, and to grow their own gardens. May all she started there continue to grow, in her absence, and in her honor.
Gwyn was an incredible individual and an inspiration to all who knew her! She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents: Chase A. Phillips Jr., and Walter and Melba Gwyn; and aunt, Melanie Phillips. Gwyn is survived by sons, Blayke Phillips, and Scott Holster (Chelsea) all of Victoria; great-grandmother, Mary Carolyn Phillips of Port Lavaca; sister Robbie Krengel of Mapleton, Minnesota; brother, Chris Phillips (Jennifer) of Victoria; aunt, Diane Petrisky Smetters (Eddie) and uncle, Stephen Phillips (Sherry) all of Port Lavaca; uncle, Walter Gwyn of Witchita Falls; two grandchildren, Brynn Diane and Ivory Annalee Holster; nieces and nephews: Karley and Asher Krengel, and Riley and Caden Phillips; and many beloved cousins and special friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 11:00 am. - 4:00 pm. at the Spring Creek Place Event Center 12116 Nursery Dr. Victoria, Texas 77904. Please come with a special memory of our beloved Gwyndolynn to share.
To leave a message of condolence or words of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
