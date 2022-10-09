Hailey Amanda Holmes
LUBBOCK, FORMERLY OF VICTORIA — Hailey Amanda Holmes, age thirty-eight, of Lubbock, Tx, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 30, 2022, after years of health issues. Hailey was born in Victoria, Tx, Oct 4, 1983. She graduated in 2002 from St. Joseph Hight School, where she played varsity sports. She was offered several scholarships and started at Texas Tech School of Architecture in Lubbock. After cancer surgery she returned to Victoria and earned her degree in Technical Writing at UHV.
From high school onward, Hailey was known as a gifted artist and won awards for her paintings at Texas Tech and at Victoria College. She also loved playing her piano, taking care of other peoples children, and playing with her Labrador retriever, Darcy. After college, she relocated to Lubbock, where she provided loving support for her Grandmother Holmes.
Hailey remained strong in her faith, growing up as a Baptist but also enjoying theology classes in Catholic high school. Her Christian faith comforted her “through thick and thin” as she would say. With a heart of gold, she was more concerned with helping others than with helping herself. And now she is with the saints, undoubtedly creating celestial art.
Hailey is survived by parents Gary and Angie Holmes of Victoria, sister Hether Holmes Lopez in Austin with husband Armando and children Sofia and Sebastian, sister Hannah Holmes English in Houston with husband Jed and children Evan and William, her beloved grandmother Leota Merle Holmes of Lubbock, and her favorite Brant “Uncle B” Hickman of McKinney and cousin MeKenna. She was predeceased by grandparents Doyle Holmes of Lubbock and Warner and Joan Hickman of Victoria.
Of her many friends, two were especially close and are appreciated by the family: Meredith Daniel Traber and Billy Blanchard.
A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph High School or Adopt A Pet of Victoria.
To leave a message for the Holmes family visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
