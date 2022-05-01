Harlan E. Schroeter
VICTORIA — Harlan E. Schroeter, 97 of Victoria, passed from his Earthly life into the arms of his Lord on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. He was born October 12, 1924 in Yorktown, TX to Edgar Ernst Schroeter and Adelheid Wehe Schroeter. The family moved to Cuero where he began his schooling at Hunt Elementary. As the Great Depression continued, the family moved again in 1936, this time to Victoria. Harlan attended Patti Welder High School and was a proud member of the Stingaree football team. He was nicknamed the “Blonde Blitzkrieg” by the local paper for his lightning speed as a running back. He graduated from Patti Welder in May, 1942.
With war raging across the world, Harlan was inducted into the U.S. Army Air Corps in May 1943. He served in the Air Offensive against Japan as an armorer and belly turret gunner on a B-24 Liberator in the Western Pacific. He would later amaze many school children with his stories of his experiences. Following the Japanese surrender, he left the military in January, 1946 and returned to Victoria, where he began his work in the oil fields of South Texas.
On November 16, 1947 Harlan married Dorothy Speakerman at Trinity Lutheran Church. He remained a true and faithful member of Trinity throughout his life. He was in “his pew” each week and loved meeting and greeting everyone, especially all the small children. He served as a member of the church council, sang in the choir for many years, and enjoyed many lifelong friendships there.
Harlan was a hard worker his whole life. After the fall of the oil field in the late 50’s he worked in construction for Brown and Root and H.B. Zachary. While working construction at the Carbide plant he attended the Texas A&M Fire Training School, and was a proud member of the Carbide Fire Unit. Once retired, he still had the drive to “work”. At this stage of his life, his work was cattle. He enjoyed being outside “tending the cows”.
With his children and Dorothy, he enjoyed trips to visit family and yearly camping trips to Garner State Park. Harlan was a devout Aggie fan and loved attending the old bonfires and as many Aggie football games as possible. He and his wife Dorothy were proud Aggie Club Members. Following Dorothy’s death after almost 42 years of marriage, Harlan married Verline Dentler in 1990. They enjoyed many trips across the U.S., often accompanied by children and grandchildren, during their 30 years of marriage. Many have said that Harlan never met a stranger. He carried his smile with him everywhere and loved being around people. He was a true (and usually loud) cheerleader for anything his family did.
Harlan was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Alton Schroeter and Norris Schroeter, wives Dorothy Speakerman Schroeter and Verline Dentler Schroeter, and step-son, Michael Dentler.
He is survived by his three children, Donna Schroeter Appelt (Richard), Diana Schroeter Tuch (Von), David Harlan Schroeter (Patty) all of Victoria; two grandchildren, Amy Appelt Tiemann (Brian), Taylor Schroeter Barton (Cody); and two great-grandchildren, Carson and Daylin Tiemann. Additional survivors include his step-children, Charles Dentler (Julie), Dawn Foerster (Darwin), Ronny Dentler (Darla), Claudette Hofer (Russell); step grandchildren, Charlotte Pomasl, Bryan Dentler (Linda), Genevieve Beyer (Tommy), Scarlett Rangnow (Chad), Sarah Gorenc (Brian), Brandon Dentler (Julie), Dalana Dougharty (Justin), Rebecca Hauboldt (Bradley), Courtney Busselman (Dylan); 14 step great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-7pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 1:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Victoria. A reception/light lunch will be served prior to the services in the church hall starting at 11:00am. Burial with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Glenn Schroeter, Brian Tiemann, Cody Barton, Russell Hofer, Homer Soliz, Jr., Mike Hessong. Honorary pallbearers will be Wednesday’s Friends and all members of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or donor’s choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Matthew 25.23 “...Well done, good and faithful servant...Enter into the joy of your Lord.”
