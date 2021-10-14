Harlan V. Karnei

He is survived by his children Rodney (Shirley) Karnei and Debbie (Tomie) Runyan. He is also survived by grandchildren Heather (Richard) Gisler, Jarred (Angela) Karnei, Sarah (Derrell) Skillman, Kimberly (Jeremy) Pierce, Lisa Karnei, Dr. Clayton (Kelly) Runyan, Tamie (Cory) Coltharp; great-grandchildren Brent, Brooke, Colby, Madeline, Chloe, Trey, Devin, Tucker, Preston, Eli, Kache, Paislee, Piper, Jack and Kizer, brother Pete (Betty) Karnei of San Antonio, sister-in-law Dona Karnei of Goliad and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Georgia Mae Rabenaldt Karnei, parents, son Marvin Ray Karnei, brothers; John, Roland, Wayne Karnei, sisters Gladys Mueller Hamilton and Pearl Crews.
Mr. Karnei will lie in state on Thurs. Oct. 14, 2021 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and visitation will follow 5-7 pm.
Funeral service 10 am Fri. Oct. 15, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Nordheim Cemetery. Pastor Kevin Karnei to officiate.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche, Texas, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown, Texas or donor’s choice.
The family is grateful for the care and kindness that Harlan received from Christine Johnson, Dr. Nezhad and Dr. Krueger.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
