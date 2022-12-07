Harold A. Lapp
CUERO — Harold A. Lapp, 92, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Harold was born in Cuero on July 28, 1930 to the late Robin H. and Clara Cook Lapp. He was baptized at First Baptist Church, Cuero when he was 19 years old and was a lifelong member. Harold was a veteran of the United States Navy. He married Phyllis Rogge on July 28, 1956 at the Lutheran Church, Nordheim. Harold worked for Southern Pacific Railroad and retired after 37 years of service.
Harold is survived by his wife of 66 years, Phyllis, of Cuero; sons, Keith E. Lapp, Tracey A. Lapp (Pat), and Clay R. Lapp, all of Cuero; grandchildren, Michael Lapp (Casey), Stephanie Haverda (Benjamin), Katy Lapp Smith (Anthony), Natalie Henry (Jody), Benjamin Lapp (Kimberly), Amanda Nguyen (Duy), Blake Jackson (Jillie), and Matthew Jackson (Lauren); and great-grandchildren, Brantley and Taylor Lapp, Leighton, Jordyn, and Logan Nguyen, Ayden, Stormy, and Dixie Smith, Mason and Lincoln Lapp, and Koltyn and Hadley Haverda.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Neal R. Lapp; sisters, Faye Fischer, Ruth Steen, and Jane Adams; and brother, Roy Lapp.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 at 9 am at Freund Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 10 am with Dr. Glenn Robertson officiating. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Michael Lapp, Benjamin Haverda, Duy Nguyen, Benjamin Lapp, Anthony Smith, Matthew Jackson, and Jody Henry.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church or donor’s choice.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.