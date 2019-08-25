HAROLD ANDERSON KEEBLE PORT LAVACA - Harold Anderson Keeble, 84, of Port Lavaca, TX, passed away on August 24, 2019. Harold was born in Maryville, TN to Caleb and Myrl Keeble on February 2, 1935. He went to school at Calhoun High School. He married Juanita Muniz on November 20, 1999 in Port Lavaca, TX. Harold worked as a Millwright for Alcoa for 31 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Army. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Harold is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife; daughter, Joy Rutherford; and sons, Leslie (Holly) Keeble and Bill Keeble. Harold also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren to cherish his memory. Visitation will be from 5PM to 7PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Monday, August 26, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca with Pastor Forrest Deviney officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Garden Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the Calhoun County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Cody Rutherford, Mason Rutherford, Lance Keeble, Pedro Martinez, Angel Martinez, and Juan Obregon. The family of Harold Anderson Keeble wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Timu, Hospice of South Texas, and Dr. Paul Bunnell in Port Lavaca.
