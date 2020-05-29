HAROLD BISHOP EL CAMPO - Harold W. Bishop, 84, of El Campo, passed away May 23, 2020. Memorial services begin 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at First Lutheran Church in El Campo. www.triskafuneralhome.com

