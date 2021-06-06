Harold Dan Niemann
WOODSBORO — Harold Dan Niemann, our beloved husband, father and grandfather went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born on April 30, 1938 in Orange Grove, TX to Benhardt Julius Niemann and Anita Dorothea Havemann. He married Eva Joan Shepherd on December 12, 1970 at the Peace Lutheran Church in Woodsboro, TX. They were blessed with a son Colton Wade and a daughter Dawn Renee. He attended school in Bonnie View and later Woodsboro where he graduated. He attended Del Mar College, served in the National Guard and was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church and attended several Baptist and Methodist Churches in the area over the years. Harold was a very active farmer for 64 years. He was a past President of the Board of Directors of the Woodsboro Farmers Co-Op, served on the Board of Directors of the Bayside-Richardson Gin, represented Refugio County in many Republican Party events, and participated in several agricultural organizations. Having lived all 83 years in the Woodsboro and Bonnie View area, Harold was considered to be the local historian by many. He treated everyone as part of his family and was very proud of all the young people he had helped along the way by sharing a little knowledge of the things he knew and learned. He is survived by his wife Joan of 50 years, son Colton (Barbara) Niemann of Woodsboro, TX, daughter Dawn (Brian) Killough of Castle Rock, CO, his grandchildren Kagan Wade Killough, Eva Madeline Niemann and Kole Niemann Killough, his sister Lillie Mae Horky of San Antonio, TX, his brother Charles Niemann of Woodsboro, TX and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 08, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel in Refugio, TX. Services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 09, 2021 at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, TX. Burial will follow at LaRosa Cemetery in Woodsboro, TX. Pallbearers will be Kagan Wade Killough, Kole Niemann Killough, Guy Christopher Levien, Christopher Charles Niemann, Cody Wade Shepherd and Trace Claybrook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Letter: What happened to our Social Security?
- Big Texas Fun carnival wraps weekend of entertainment
- Victoria College, Texas A&M-Kingsville enter alliance to address shortage of engineers in Crossroads
- Victoria College honors 37 graduates of ADN Program at Pinning Ceremony
- Refugio's Mascorros share state, national championships
- Calhoun County residents report tornados amid ongoing storms
- Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking information about the location of Amy Lynn Hollaway
- Edna couple navigates economics of hemp business
- Victoria Commissioners to host public hearing for rezoning proposal at the Port
- Jeff Bauknight hopes to carry on Mayor McCoy's vision for Victoria
Commented
- Remember Jan 6, 2021 (7)
- Letter: Election audit is intriguing, not conspiracy theory (6)
- Thursday is last day to register to vote in Victoria's special election (3)
- 'They're really bad out there': How Victoria County limits mosquito populations (3)
- Guest Column: Of geese, ganders and court-packers (3)
- 'Patching patches is not working': City of Victoria aims to strike balance between street maintenance and reconstruction projects (3)
- Letter: What happened to our Social Security? (2)
- Crossroads law enforcement, firearm instructors weigh in on permitless carry proposal (2)
- Letter: Righteousness exalts a nation (1)
- VC president testifies at House hearing on lowering dual-credit costs for rural students (1)
- Letter: Reader responds to anti-abortion article (1)
- Fire destroys home in rural Victoria County (1)
- Yoakum man in 2019 murder case sentenced to 50 years in prison (1)
- Mark Stephen Simcik (1)
- Joseph V. Ford, Jr. (1)
- West Valedictorian remembers year, plans for future (1)
- John Cantu Sr. (1)
- James "Jim" Edwin Gault (1)
- 'The Amusement Park' Review: George A. Romero's lost PSA film about aging is more frightening than any of his zombie flicks (1)
Online Poll
Do you enjoy going to carnivals?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.