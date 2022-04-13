Harold Edward
Baecker
VICTORIA — Harold Edward Baecker passed away April 8, 2022. He was born on April 14, 1938 in Ander, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Baecker and Marjorie Albrecht Baecker and his brother Glen Baecker.
Harold is survived by his wife Gayle Baecker, daughter Meri Cay (Clifford) Diebel, son Michael E. (Sandra) Baecker and two grandchildren Lindsey Brianna Diebel and Clifton Ryan (Chelsea) Diebel. He leaves behind three special great-grandchildren Mackenna Gayle Coleman-Diebel, Paisley Rilyn Diebel and Jax Ryan Diebel. Harold is also survived by his sister Nancy (Bob) Gerhardt, along with several nieces and nephews.
Harold graduated from Goliad High School in May 1956 and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps. He was a machine gunner Sgt with Fox Company 2nd Battalian 4th Regiment, 1st Brigrade stationed in Hawaii. He was discharged in May 1959 and became a state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was a highway patrolman in San Antonio, Hondo, Karnes County and Victoria. He retired from the driver’s license division of the DPS in 1992, remaining in law enforcement as a Special Texas Ranger for ten years.
Prior to his death he was active in the Goliad Masonic Lodge, past president of Victoria Shrine Club and served as Chief of the Victoria Fire Patrol, a parade unit of Al Amin Temple in Corpus Christi, Texas. He participated in many parades with his little red fire truck. For several years he grew a mustache and /or beard that Shriners paid money to cut off and all funds were donated to the Shrine Burn Hospital in Galveston.
After his retirement with the state of Texas, he concentrated on being a farmer and rancher, looking after the home place and his own land juggling looking after cattle, hay, fixing fences, water gaps and trying to give away donkeys.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on April 14, 2022 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Ander, Texas.
Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Burn Hospital, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550 or St Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1445 FM 1961, Goliad, Texas 77965
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
