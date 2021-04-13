VICTORIA — On Tuesday April 6, 2021 Harold Edward Cade of Victoria, Texas was called to be with the Lord. Harold was born on August 24, 1925 to the parents of Evander Sr. and Doris Cade in Scotlandville, Louisiana. He was married to his love, Josephine L. Cade for 55 years and together they built their lives in Victoria, TX. They were blessed with a son, Deryl Francis and a special daughter, Diania J. Jones.
Mr. Cade, a member of Palestine Missionary Baptist Church served as a Sunday School teacher, Superintendent of Sunday School, a member of the Deacon Board, and treasurer of the Finance Department. He has stated, “My prayer has always been to have more of an understanding of God.” In reflecting over his life, he’s shared how God protected his family, guided his career, and blessed him to make a difference in the lives of students and many individuals in the community.
When his family moved to Jasper, Texas, he began his educational journey through elementary and middle school. After moving to Diboll, Texas, he attended H.G. Temple High School, where he was an exceptional athlete in baseball, basketball, football and track. He was a scholar in the classroom. In the Summer of 1943, Mr. Cade entered Prairie View A&M College on an academic scholarship. As an active member on the debate team, he had the opportunity to enhance his communication skills.
Harold Cade was drafted into the U.S. Navy in the fall of 1943. His training was in Great Lakes, Illinois, San Diego, California, and Hawaii. After he completed his training, he served in the Philippine Island, Guam, and Okinawa. He was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Independence. Mr. Cade completed a 34-month tour of duty during WW II.
After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Harold returned to Prairie View A&M and acquired his Bachelor of Science Degree. He later earned his Master of Science Degree. Mr. Cade also achieved Master of Science degrees in Administration and Supervision. Soon After, he attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado and the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas where he studied advance courses in counseling and administrative supervision. Mr. Cade always strived for educational excellence. He completed a Counselor’s Orientation program at West Point Military Academy and received the distinguished honor of “Honorary Admissions Officer for the United States Military Academy.
In 1950, he was employed as a coach/science teacher with the Lockhart Independent School District. Then after in 1955, Mr. Cade moved to Victoria, Texas and was employed with the Victoria Independent School District. He was assigned to F. W. Gross High School as a coach and science teacher. Cade coached football and basketball and became known as “Coach”. After F. W. Gross High School, he was transferred to Victoria High School as a counselor. In 1967, Mr. Cade became a counselor at Stroman High School and later became Assistant Principal. In 1974, he was appointed Principal of Patti Welder Middle School. After serving 19 years as Principal of Patti Welder, Mr. Cade retired from VISD. He spent 37 years working for VISD. Because he worked with young people in various schools for 42 years, he dedicated those years with no regrets. In 2010, Harold Cade Middle School was opened in honor of him. His legacy will continue for many generations.
Mr. Cade has served on numerous boards and organizations including: Kiwanis Club of Victoria, NAACP, the American Heart Association, Salvation Army, Minority and Business Alliance, Victoria Teachers Federal Credit Union, Affectionate Arms Adult Day Care, Making the Grade Victoria, Victoria Democrats Club, Victoria County Senior Citizens Association, Victoria County Retired Teachers Association, Victoria YMCA, and the Civilian Police Academy Alumni Association.
Mr. Cade is preceded in death by his parents Evander Sr. and Doris Cade; wife Josephine L. Cade, brothers: Evander Cade Jr., James Albert Cade, and Johnny Martin Cade; sisters Evelyn Jewel Desmore, and Edith Theo Roberts. He is survived by son, Deryl Francis (Sallie) and special daughter Diania J. Jones.
His sisters: Louise Miller, Janice Lorraine Cade, and Jeweline Cade. A host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends will have their cherished memories.
Walk in visitation 11:00 am to 6:00 pm Tuesday April 13th at Palestine Baptist Church 608 East Convent Street. You are welcome to join the family and share our memories from 6:00 - 7:00pm.
A Celebration of Life: will be Wednesday April 14 th at 10 am at Palestine Missionary Baptist Church Victoria, TX. Rev. Gregory Wyatt, Eulogist, Rev. Vernon J. Garza officiating. Interment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery with full Military Honors. All CDC Guidelines will be followed for the safety of everyone. Arrangements are under the direction of Barefield Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Harold Cade can be made to the American Heart Association or The Salvation Army.
