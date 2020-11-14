Harold Lee Boening
ATHENS — Harold Lee Boening, 86, of Athens, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born in Floresville, Texas on October 24, 1934 to Herbert and Leona Boening spending most of his life living in the Karnes City, Texas area.
Mr. Boening is survived by his children Andrew Boening (Lanita), Christopher Boening (Janice) and Sherry Nixon (Carter), brothers Clarence Boening and Roger Boening (Shirley), grandchildren Drew Boening, Allison Boening, Sarah Pike (Earl), Kathryn Cifuentes (AJ), Alexandra Gisler, Grant Nixon and Izabel Nixon as well as four great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wives Mary Carol Boening and Theresa Boening.
Harold graduated from Karnes City High School in 1952 and received an athletic scholarship to Southwest Texas State Teachers College. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Arts and received a letter award from the “T” Association.
As an adult Harold served in the Army Reserves, was employed as a Quality Control Engineer for General Dynamics in Fort Worth, Texas, worked at the Farm Machine Shop, Peggy, Texas and served as administrator of Chambers County Memorial Hospital in Anahuac, Texas and Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital, Karnes City.
He was a member of the Karnes City Lions Club and Rotary Club. As a Rotary Club member he served as president, assistant to the District Governor and was a Paul Harris Fellow.
In retirement, Harold loved traveling, dancing, gardening and creating stained glass and wood projects.
He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder.
A visitation will be held at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City on Tuesday, November 17, from 10 a.m-2 p.m. with a private family service afterward. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Patrick, Cecil Boening, Matthew Boening, Earl Pike, Drew Boening, Steven Boening, AJ Cifuentes and Noah Embree.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Karnes City or The ALS Association Texas Chapter.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair (22)
- Texas leads challenge to Affordable Care Act (8)
- I am taking Vitamin D. I was told Blacks should be taking this to aid in fighting COVID. Is this true? (6)
- Letter: Widespread voter fraud is almost impossible in a decentralized system (5)
- Biden's victory met with divided reaction among Victoria voters (5)
- What type of stores would you like to see in the new shopping center? (4)
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (42)
- New agreement paves way for development of $31M shopping center (4)
- Letter: Building another mall doesn't make sense (3)
- VISD continues to feed students (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.