HAROLD BEVERLY LORD BLANCO - Harold Beverly Lord, age 99, passed away on December 26,2019. Harold Lord was born on November 07, 1920 in DeWitt County. He was the younger of two children of Beverly and Claudia Card Lord. Growing up on a ranch purchased as a land grant by ancestor George Lord, a soldier in the Republic of Texas and survivor of the Mier Expedition, Harold grew to love the outdoors and ranching. Harold and his older sister, Carrie Mae, rode horses to school. After graduating from Nixon High School in 1938, Harold borrowed $60 from a family friend to attend Texas A & M University at College Station. His studies in Wildlife Management were interrupted by World War II, and Harold enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the 6th Army Air Corp and served in the South Pacific with the Air Sea Rescue Squadron, helping to rescue many downed pilots. Upon military discharge, Harold returned to working on ranches in South Texas. He indulged in his favorite pastime, baseball. While umpiring a lady's baseball game, the team pitcher, Florine Kaeding, caught his eye. She became the love of his life and they were married in Cuero on September 5,1947. In 1950, the young couple moved to Blanco, Texas. Harold worked as a ranch foreman at the Loma Ranch. In 1965, the Lords moved to Georgia where Harold continued working in agriculture and founded the Cattleman's Association of Georgia. By 1970, they had returned to Blanco and this became their permanent home. Harold was the foreman of the Hereford Hills Ranch until 1978 when it was purchased by the Holt family and became Holt Oaks Ranch. Harold worked as a consultant for Holt Oaks Ranch and then continued at Hawn-Holt Ranch until his passing. Harold and Florine were active in the Blanco community. Harold held leadership positions at Blanco United Methodist Church, Blanco ISD, Blanco County Youth Council, Blanco County Courthouse Preservation and Lions Club. He organized the Blanco Rodeo Association and was on board of directors of Blanco County Farm Bureau and Pedernales Soil and Water Conservation District. He was also involved in countless fund raisers to benefit residents of Blanco County. Harold also never missed a Blanco High School football or baseball game. He also never missed a Spurs game, whether attending in person or watching on television. Never forgetting the generosity shown him by a family friend, Harold and Florine established the Harold and Florine Lord Texas A & M University Scholarship which is given each year to a Blanco High School graduate who will attend Texas A & M University at College Station. Although they never had any children, their examples of mentoring and generosity have left a lasting impression on generations of young people in Blanco. Harold will be remembered as a gentleman, business man and honest to goodness cowboy. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Claudia Lord, and sister, Carrie Mae. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Florine, and beloved nephews and nieces. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 29th from 4-6 PM at Crofts-Crow Funeral Home in Blanco and funeral service will be on Monday, December 30th at 11 AM at Blanco United Methodist Church in Blanco. Donations may be to the Scholarship Fund or the Playground Fund c/o of Blanco United Methodist Church.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Is secular humanism the new evil? (4)
- Letter: Studying past presidents offers insight (4)
- Letter: Coverage of airport rehabilitation has evolved (4)
- Letter: Reader is dismayed by impeachment of President Trump (3)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Signs that target panhandling will be futile (3)
- Letter: Regular citizens are not 'woke,' they are angrily awakened (3)
- Downtown plaza trees lit with new lights (2)
- Family receives full set of new Kamin furniture (2)
- A Historic day (2)
- Letter: It's time to give Bootfest the 'boot' (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.