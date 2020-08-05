Harold Walden passed from this world at the age of 93 on Friday, July 31, 2020 quietly, as he had lived his life. Although a man of few words, he was known for his strength of character, kind soul, and ability to fix or build anything. He rarely spoke a harsh word in his life but, as his grandchildren knew, he only had to give a stern look for you to know he meant business. His favorite place to be was his shop or his garden, where he loved to grow vegetables to share with his family.
He was born on November 19, 1926 in Blanchard, Oklahoma, to Arvie Gernagin Walden and Myrtle Dove Beck Walden. He grew up in the Great Depression and knew well the value of hard work and self-sufficiency. He had the ability to figure out how to operate any kind of machinery and was even entrusted to drive the local school bus in his teens. He met the love of his life, Pauline Conley, in the small rural community that he grew up in and his children often teased him that he took her on dates on the school bus. He married Pauline in 1945, shortly before leaving to serve our country in World War II in the US Army. He was onboard a troop transport to Japan when the end of the war was announced and was a part of the initial occupational forces in Japan. He became a member of the engineering corp when he raised his hand when asked for "experienced" crane operators. He always said he had experience as soon as he drove the first one.
Harold was a self-made man in the steel industry, starting as a welder at Robberson Steel in Oklahoma City after returning from the service. He quickly advanced in his trade and later to management, traveling with his family during the course of his career to manage steel plants in Meridian, Mississippi, Dallas and finally Victoria, where he was recruited as Plant Manager of Safety Steel/Safety Railway by then owner Herndon Scott, and later rose to the role of Vice-President. Like many of their generation, he and Pauline never considered their humble beginnings to be a disadvantage but instead considered themselves fortunate and were proud to live in a country where you could work for what you had and prosper. They were always a team, working together, laughing along the way and enjoying the simple pleasures in life. Harold was always proud of and supported Pauline in her endeavors as she established and managed their small businesses still in existence today. He steadfastly stayed by her side until her passing in 2013.
Harold's greatest legacy is his family to whom he passed his values and quiet strength. He always had unwavering confidence in choosing the right path and they can all look to him as an example of how they should strive to live their own lives. They will always cherish the wonderful memories of his simple but wonderful home cooked meals, "hot cakes", fried potatoes, or chicken and dumplings, as well as all of the projects completed with him at his shop over the years. Anytime someone mentioned having something built, he would always perk up and say "we can build that" and he would help them do exactly that. He always loved to be working on something with his family and teaching them that they could do anything that they put their minds to.
He is survived by his son Jerry (Brenda) of Yukon, Oklahoma, daughter Patricia Ingram of Victoria, son Ray (Val) of Victoria, 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren as well as sisters Bernice Marsh and Shirley Hood and brother Alton Walden, all of Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline, parents, granddaughter Tina Marie Walden Farr, and brothers Hugel, Eugene, and Kenneth Walden.
A viewing will be held from 12 to 5 pm on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home (no family will be present). Private services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020. Burial will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Tony Walden, Mike Walden, Jon Walden, Chris Ingram and grandsons-in-law Greg Farr, Brandon Petrash, Anton Eggebeen and John Orlich. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters Frances Halford, Ashley Eggebeen, Amy Petrash and Leah Orlich. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas. The family would like to offer special thanks to caregivers Leslie Sanchez, Nancy Rosas, Vicky Olesky, and Jeanette Mendez. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
