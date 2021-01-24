Harold Wayne Tiffin
CUERO — Harold Wayne Tiffin, 89, went to his heavenly home on January 22, 2021, where he joined his wife of 66 1/2 years.
Harold was born in Graham, Texas, June 18, 1931, to Remil Lorenzo (R.L.) and Hilda Faye Tiffin. Harold married Mary Karlyne Harrison on May 11, 1952, in Graham, Texas, and cherished their union of 66 1/2 years. To their marriage, God blessed them with two sons, Wayne Odell and David Barton Tiffin.
Harold was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951, and served in an expeditionary force during the Korean Conflict. Following his military duty, Harold was in the retail lumber business for the majority of his career, culminating with the family owned Cuero Discount Lumber in Cuero. Besides his professional career, Harold was an active member of Cuero VFW Post 3972, Cuero First Baptist Church, Lions Club (60 year member), Al Amin Shriners of Corpus Christi, Al Amin Shrine Club of Victoria, Al Amin Shrine Fire Patrol of Victoria, Cuero Masonic Lodge #409, and Cuero Eastern Star Chapter #618. Harold was a 32º Scottish Rite.
Harold will be welcomed in his heavenly home by his wife, his parents, brothers Remil Eugene Tiffin and Donald Tiffin, sisters Wanda Carol Tiffin and Virginia Latimer, Great-Grandchildren Kyler Scott Tiffin and Konner Ryan Tiffin.
Harold is survived by sons Wayne (Laura) Tiffin of Cuero, and David (Patricia) Tiffin of Victoria, Grandchildren Thomas (LaShea) Tiffin, Kyle (Kelley) Tiffin, and Allison Tiffin; Great-Grandchildren Ashlynn, Kaylee, Kyleigh, Makenzee, Kaleb, Kason;sister Lois Boyle.
A visitation and celebration of Harold’s life will be held at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, Texas, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm, with a Masonic service to follow at 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Shrine Hospitals for Children, Shrine Burn Hospitals, or your preferred charity would be appreciated.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
