Harry Michael Erikson
VICTORIA — Harry Michael Erikson, 71, passed away Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Thursday, February 2nd, from 5PM to 7PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 3rd at 2:00PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 105 N Williams St., in Victoria with the Holy Rosary to be prayed at 1:30PM. Interment will immediately take place after Mass at Coletoville Cemetery.
Harry was born June 04, 1951, in Victoria, Texas to the late Earl Sr. and Geraldine Erikson. Harry met the love of his life, Kay Faltysek and on October 7th, 1972, they were married in Victoria at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and together they watched their family grow with love. Harry enjoyed ranching, hunting with his grandchildren, raising his horses and cattle, but most of all, he loved the good times spent with his family. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Sr. and Geraldine Erikson.
Harry leaves to cherish in his memory his beloved wife of over 50 years, Kay Erikson; children Sherry Reiley (Justin), Stephanie Luco (Arthur), Jared Erikson (Jenna); grandchildren, Kai Reiley, Pacer Reiley, Payton Luco, Eli Luco, Neely Luco, and River Erikson; brother, Earl Erikson Jr. (Carolyn); sisters in law, Karol Slavik (Allen) and Karen Kramer (Ronnie); along with numerous nieces and nephews. Honoring as Pallbearers will be Kai Reiley, Pacer Reiley, Payton Luco, Eli Luco, Justin Reiley, and Arthur Luco. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jo Frank Bartlett, Robert Sellers, Dr. Tyson Meyer, Jimmy Baladez, Dr. Janet Tu, and Russell Hofer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of South Texas Center of Compassion or to towards the funeral expenses which are accessible through Harry’s obituary page at www.gracefuneralhome.net
