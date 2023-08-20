Harry Virgil Wingate
VICTORIA — Harry Virgil Wingate, 81, went into eternal rest on Friday, July 28th, 2023.
Harry was born September 4, 1941, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Brian and Burnette Wingate. Harry was very creative and in his spare time, he enjoyed making dolls, lamps, and big boats. He loved to work on cars and go fishing and travel with his late wife Sandra. Harry was known as a jack of all trades. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra K. Wingate; parents, Brian and Burnette Wingate; and brother, Bryan Dale Wingate.
Harry leaves to cherish his memory his daughter’s, Karen Garcia (Joe), Bonnie Greeno (Robert), Christine Alfaro; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Bolton, and Louise Hart Jordan; and sister-in-law, Donna Wingate; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

