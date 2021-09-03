Harvey Kainer

Harvey married Patricia (Pat) Monroe on April 18, 1970 in Hobson at Saint Boniface Church. Throughout his life he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, godfather, uncle and friend to many. Harvey graduated from Falls City ISD in 1958. Harvey began his work life as a bus driver for the Falls City ISD. He entered into the United States Air Force Reserves in 1962 and he was honorably discharged in 1968. He continued to work for Thomas P. Lyssy Texaco in Falls City, as a delivery truck driver, also working for Lee Roy Reininger Texaco in Poth. Harvey then went to work for Chevron Resources, in Hobson. Harvey, retired from Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 2007. Through the years, Harvey enjoyed working with his Santa Gertrudis cattle. He also enjoyed gardening, family gatherings, fishing, hunting and riding around on his Kawasaki Mule with his faithful and loyal companion Beadroux.
Harvey, was a Past President of the Karnes County Youth Show. He was a member of the Runge Volunteer Fire Department and also served on the Karnes County Emergency Service District Board. He was a Life Member of the San Antonio Live Stock Show - Beef Committee. Harvey was also a member of the Yorktown Lions Club and Knights of Columbus, council # 2512.
Harvey is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Maxine Weyl and brother-in-law, Leonard (Red) Weyel.
Harvey is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat Kainer, his children Harvey, Jr. (Eileen) and Jason (LeAnn). Grandchildren Abigail (Jared), Sean, Michael, Meagan, Patrick, Rebecca and Madelyn Kainer. Chandler Kainer and great grandson Wyatt Snyder. Goddaughter Sophie Pierce and bonus grandchildren Zoe, Winston and Forrest Pierce-Hartsfield. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, September 2nd at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, Karnes City. A rosary was recited following the visitation at 7:00pm.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday, September 3rd at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Runge. Burial will follow at Hobson Cemetery.
