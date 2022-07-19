Harvey Lee
Immenhauser
VICTORIA — Harvey Lee Immenhauser, 78, passed away Thursday, July 14th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Wednesday, July 20th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM and the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy., in Victoria. Funeral Mass will begin on Thursday, July 21st at 10:00AM at St. Ann Catholic Church in Yoakum. Interment will immediately follow at the Saint Ann Church Cemetery.
Harvey was born on October 08, 1943, to the late Willie and Bessie Immenhauser. Harvey married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Richter on May 15, 1965, at St. Ann Catholic Church. Harvey later married his beloved wife Barbara Wendel on July 28, 2001, at St. Ann Church in Yoakum, Texas, and together they shared over twenty wonderful years. Harvey worked for over 30 years at DuPont, he was a rancher, hunter, freshwater angler, and he could fix anything one might challenge him with. He loved to go camping with his family in their RV, but most of all, he loved spending time with his many grandchildren.
Harvey was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Ann Richter Immenhauser; parents, Willie, and Bessie Immenhauser; father-in-law, Gilbert Wendel; and brother Roger Immenhauser.
Harvey leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Barbara Immenhauser; sons, Steven (Brenda), and Brandon Immenhauser (Marie); daughters, Lori Immenhauser, Sherryl Klimple (Joe), and Stephanie Hessler (Chris); mother-in-law, Evelyn Wendel; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, Yoakum, TX.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
