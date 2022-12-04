Harvey Lee Luker
CUERO — Harvey Lee Luker, 67, of Cuero passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born July 9, 1955 in Cuero to the late George H. and Mary Irene Sims Luker.
Harvey is survived by his daughters, Melissa Luker Wilson and husband, Doug, of Victoria, Candice Leigh Barbosa and husband, Andre, of Cedar Creek, and Ashlea Elizabeth Ondrusek and husband, Nick, of New Braunfels; sisters, Gaynell Goehring of Yorktown, Kathy Hahn of Cuero, Debra Mills of Cuero, Susan Earp of Cuero, Peggy Gossett, and Jimmy Lou Richmond; brothers, James E. Luker of Cuero and Billy H. Luker of Cuero; and grandchildren, Timothy Barbosa of Cedar Creek, Paul Barbosa of Cedar Creek, Lucas Barbosa of Cedar Creek, Luis Barbosa of San Diego, CA, Cannon Wilson of Victoria, Cooper Wilson of Victoria, Emma Ondrusek of New Braunfels, and Marshall Ondrusek of New Braunfels.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary E. Thorton and Nancy Sims; and brothers, John P. Luker and George A. Luker.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 10 am, at Freund Funeral Home.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
