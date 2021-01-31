Harvey Neil Tate
VICTORIA — Harvey Neil Tate passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday, January 24, 2021. He was born June 27, 1931 in George West, TX to the late Elmer and Vella Holland Tate. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Harvey served his country as a Sergeant in the US Marine Corp earning the China Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the Expert Rifleman Medal, and was a Purple Heart recipient. He retired from the US Marine Corp in 1951.
Harvey went on to become a master electrician with Monsanto for 32 years. He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). Harvey also enjoyed spending time with his family and working on his hobbies including wood carving, woodworking, and stained glass making.
Harvey is survived by his wife Bettie R. Bailey Tate, daughter Deborah A. Tate, son Danny N. Tate (Alma), sister Peggy Hendrick, brother Clovis Tate, as well as 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Harvey is preceded in death by his daughter Linda J. Tate, son Randy S. Tate, brothers Tommy Wheeler and Bradley Wheeler, and grandson Brian C. Tate.
Pallbearers will be Lloyd Ayers, Michael Ayers, Alvin Dloughy, Gabe Hernandez, David Stithem, and Cody Wright.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N. A chapel service will be held Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
