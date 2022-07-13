Harvey Smith
VICTORIA — Harvey Smith entered into rest on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the age of 77 after a long battle with cancer. He was born September 9, 1944 to the late Bertha and Harvey F. Smith in Palacios, TX.
Harvey graduated from Ralph P. Newsome High School, in Palacios, TX in 1963. He graduated from Sam Houston State College with his degree in Chemistry in 1967 and went to work for Union Carbide in Seadrift, TX. During that time, he served in the U.S. Army. He retired after a long career of 35 years in 2002.
Harvey is survived by his wife Patricia Bilton Smith, his sons Darrell Smith (Lona Hall), Jeff Birmingham (Sheila Birmingham) and Jarrod Birmingham (Jennifer Birmingham); his sisters Dorothy Yvonne Smith and Brenda Ross (Bob Ross). He is also survived by his grandchildren Hunter Birmingham, Zachary Smith (Amanda Smith), Karli Birmingham, Cody Birmingham, Grace Birmingham, and River Birmingham; and his great grandchildren Asher Birmingham, Emily Birmingham and Genevieve Smith.
In addition to his parents, Harvey is preceded in death by his sister LaNell Dzierzanowski, his brother Jerry Smith, and his granddaughter Taylor Birmingham.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Wayland Brannan III, officiating at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
