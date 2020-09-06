Hazel B. Rose
VICTORIA — Hazel Beatrice Rose, 94 of Victoria passed away on August 31, 2020. She was born February 19, 1926 in Daisetta, TX to William Starling Reynolds and Evie Allbritton Reynolds. Mrs. Rose was a housewife and a member of the Assembly of God Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Jerl) Vaughn, Paula (Don) Hedrick, Wanda Rose all of Victoria; ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Mr. J. W. Rose; a daughter, Peggy Sue Myers; a son, Jerry Wayne Rose and six sisters.
Due to COVID regulations masks are required at the visitation on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 1-2 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel as well as the funeral service at 2 PM. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
