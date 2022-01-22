Hazel Coward Schneider
REFUGIO — Hazel Coward Schneider, 91, passed away January 20, 2022. She was born August 21, 1930 in Charlotte, Texas. She is preceded in death by her father Avant Bermeister Coward and mother Nettie Coward; husband Clifton Schneider; son Van Schneider and daughter Brenda Borden; Hazel is survived by her daughters Sandra Fearn (Jerry), Viola Rheinlander, Judy Copeland (Jesse), Nettie Hensley, Beth Niemann (Richard); son Barry Schneider (Rebecca), and sisters Nelda Rentz and Mary (Ernie) Bundy. 24 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Pallbearers are J.C. Haney, Jesse Copeland II, Michael Schneider, Travis Schneider, Melissa Mahula and Hannah Niemann. Visitation will be held on Saturday January 22, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Scarce supply of products means empty shelves (19)
- Dennis Basaldua (3)
- Trial begins for man accused of causing fatal crash that killed Ganado boy (3)
- Don't reboot .....Vote (3)
- Do we live in a vaccum? (3)
- Shiner ranked in state baseball poll (2)
- Rex Lee Easley (2)
- Are you worried about the power going out during the cold weather this week? (2)
- Guest column: Our well being depends on experts with experience to help us (2)
- Married priest's journey to Catholicism is unique for Crossroads (1)
- Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case (1)
- Ernest Glenn Futch (1)
- Rosie Lee Stehling (1)
- Q: Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately? (1)
- Are you going to the East-West boys basketball game on Friday? (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.