REFUGIO — Hazel Coward Schneider, 91, passed away January 20, 2022. She was born August 21, 1930 in Charlotte, Texas. She is preceded in death by her father Avant Bermeister Coward and mother Nettie Coward; husband Clifton Schneider; son Van Schneider and daughter Brenda Borden; Hazel is survived by her daughters Sandra Fearn (Jerry), Viola Rheinlander, Judy Copeland (Jesse), Nettie Hensley, Beth Niemann (Richard); son Barry Schneider (Rebecca), and sisters Nelda Rentz and Mary (Ernie) Bundy. 24 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Pallbearers are J.C. Haney, Jesse Copeland II, Michael Schneider, Travis Schneider, Melissa Mahula and Hannah Niemann. Visitation will be held on Saturday January 22, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

