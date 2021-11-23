Hazel R. Brown
VICTORIA — Hazel “Jac” Brown went to be with the Lord November 16, 2021 at the age of 94. She was born November 4, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late John G. Robertson, Jr. and Hazel Haynes Robertson.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 26, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Christopher Brown, Sr.; brothers Milton, Emile, and Johnny “Red” Robertson; grandson Chad Brown and granddaughter Marinda Brown.
She is survived by her sons Thomas C. “Kit” Brown and his wife Sherry and Mark S. Brown and his wife Sharon; grandchildren Chelsea Schulle, David Brown, Lauren Armstrong and husband Jim and Sarah Goessler and husband Andrew; and great grandchildren Carson Brown, Ryder Brown, Natalie Armstrong, Cason Armstrong, Gwen Armstrong, Matthew Goessler and Elliot Goessler.
Jac was a loving mother, and grandmother. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, crafting and painting.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

