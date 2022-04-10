Helen “Chubby” Koenig
VICTORIA — Helen “Chubby” Koenig, 89, of Victoria passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. She was born August 9, 1932 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Louis and Helen McDonald.
She was a member of the ladies auxiliary of the VFW as well as volunteered at Citizens Medical Center. She and her husband loved dancing and in 1959, they were founding members of the Polka and Waltz Club of Dacosta, Texas. They were also avid domino players. She was her husband’s right hand, working in the family homebuilding business. She was a devout Lutheran and was a founding member of Christ the Victor Lutheran Church before returning to First English Lutheran in her later years.
She is survived by her children, Oliver H. “Butch” Koenig, Jr. and wife, Emily of Victoria, Janis Phifer and husband, Bill of Austin, Sandra Green and husband, Phillip of Boerne and Doyle Koenig and wife, Linda of Leander; brother, Louis Bateman McDonald; grandchildren, Trey Koenig and wife, Heather, Zak Koenig and wife, Kayla, Hilary Kofron and husband, Conrad, Olivia Phifer-Combs, MD and husband, Neil, Jacob Green and wife, Jill, Laura Srp and husband, Matt, Michael Green and wife, Jen, Cody Green, Hannah Rodenbeck and husband, Garrett, Joshua Green and wife, Kyla, Mindalynn Moffett and husband, Scott, Lindsey Foote and husband, Kelly and Weston Koenig and wife, Christi; and great grandchildren, Zane Koenig, Kennedy Koenig, Skylar Koenig, Caitlin Koenig, Oliver H. Koenig, IV, Luke Koenig, Fletcher Kofron, Spencer Kofron, Matthew Combs, Rachel Combs, Eli Oliver Srp, Cullen Srp, Beckett Srp, Ivy Srp, Olive Srp, Georgia Green, Johnnie Green, Sloane Green, Annie Green, Bailey Green, Ford Green, Layne Moffett, Cameron Moffett, Jillian Foote and Bix Foote.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver H. Koenig; twin sister, Elsie Mae Hilmers; and brothers, Alvin Ray McDonald, Douglas Wayne McDonald and Louis Howell McDonald, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 13, 2022 from 6-8PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be 11AM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at First English Lutheran Church with Rev. Chip Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 2PM. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Oliver “Trey” Koenig, III, Zachary Koenig, Weston Koenig, Jacob Green, Michael Green, Cody Green and Josh Green. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters, Hilary Kofron, Olivia Phifer-Combs, MD, Mindalynn Moffett, Laura Srp, Hannah Rodenbeck and Lindsey Foote.
Memorial donations may be made to First English Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main, Victoria, TX 77901.
The family wants to express their gratitude to Karen Berlin for her faithful care of their beloved mother.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
