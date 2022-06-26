Helen Flores
VICTORIA — Helen P. Flores, age 88 of Victoria, Tx peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was born April 6, 1934, in Goliad, TX to the late Pablo Pacheco and Eva Garcia Pacheco.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Mary Helen Ramirez of Victoria, sons Joe Jerry Flores of Houston, Paul A. Flores and his wife, Elizabeth of Victoria, Daniel Flores of Richmond, Tx and sister Dora Cabriales of Victoria. Also, Helen is survived by (9) nine grandchildren, (14) fourteen great grandchildren and (10) great, great grandchildren.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jerry Joe Flores, her daughter Elvera “Delia” Gonzales, her sisters, Sadie Garcia and Carlotta Ordones.
Family and friends will gather for visitation Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 at 10am at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am with Pastor Roy Martinez officiating.
Services are under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, Tx.
