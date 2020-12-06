Helen G. Garibay
CUERO — Helen G. Garibay passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born May 3, 1932 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to the late Louis and Delfina Atencio Garcia. Helen was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Cuero, TX and was a Eucharistic Minister, as well as a Guadalupanas, a member of the OLG Choir, and an election judge.
She is survived by her son Carlos Garibay III, her daughters Cathy Garibay, Eva Garibay, JoAnn Garibay, Sylvia Garibay, Lamar Trevino, and Jacque Haith; and her sisters Bernadette Gallardo and Rosemary Barrera. She is also survived by 29 grandchildren, 70 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband Carlos Garibay, Jr., her son Louis R. Garibay, her brothers Raymond Garcia and Gilbert Garcia; her grandsons Peter Pangelinan, Christopher Sanchez, and Zachariah Garibay; and her great grandson Jeremy Perez.
Serving as pallbearers are Jada Haith, Devin Garibay, Sam Sanchez, Rick Rodriguez, JR Pangelinan, Noah Bates, Louis Garibay, Matt Rocha, Richard Trevino, Joshua Trevino, Tony Thomas, Joseph Thomas, Carlos Garibay IV, Joey Garibay, Tanya Taylor, Cheryl Perez, Monica Zamora, Mercedes Rodriguez, Cassandra Garibay, Angelica Garibay, Rebecca Garibay, Crystal Thomas , Cherie Thomas, Amanda Trevino, Nicole Chapa, and Naomi Gonzales.
A visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Cuero, TX on Monday, December 7, 2020. Funeral Mass will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Fr. Jasper Liggio, officiating, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Cuero, TX, on Monday, December 7, 2020. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Authorities: Pedestrian's death on Victoria County highway appears accidental (3)
- Bond planning committee reviews possible bond avenues (4)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 6 (1)
- Syndicated column: A tribute to Dr. Walter Williams (1)
- Cryotherapy, personal fitness gym continues through pandemic, 4 years of business (1)
- TDCJ employee charged with having sex with supervised person (2)
- School district 's future needs community input (1)
- Bread Crumbs: Thank God for 2020 (1)
- Letter: Freedom and equality must not be taken lightly (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.