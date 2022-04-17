Helen Galvan Balderez
VICTORIA — Helen Galvan Balderez, 86 of Victoria passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She was born
January 9, 1936 in Anson TX to Euardo and Carmel Castorena Galvan.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Juan Balderez; daughters Rosa Amaro (Andrew) of Victoria, Creselda Grevey (Michael) of Corpus Christi; son Johnny Balderas (Sonia) of Victoria; sister, Dora Carrasco of Poteet; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by 4 siblings and two daughters, Delma Balderas-Espinoza and Juanita Balderas.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a rosary to be recited at 7 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 pm on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Benavides, Hailey Benavides, Gavin Benavides, Dylan Benavides, Jacob Arambula and Joe Balderas Jr.
