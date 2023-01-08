Helen Idell Friedel
VICTORIA — Helen Idell Friedel of Victoria, Texas died peacefully on December 31st, 2022. She was 89 years old. She was born July 13, 1933, in Yorktown, Texas to the late Charles H. Feller, Sr., and Edline Borgfeld Feller. Helen was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Victoria and was active with the Women of the Church and a variety of other ministries with the church for many years.
Helen and James Louis Friedel were married on July 19, 1952, in San Diego, California while James served in the U.S. Navy. She graduated from Nordheim High School in 1951.
Prior to returning to Victoria, Helen, James, and her family lived for eighteen years in Brownsville, Texas, and three years in Luling, Louisiana. She was always active in the churches they attended and found great joy in serving alongside wonderful friends. She enjoyed the activities of her children at school and other venues and was a team mom for her three sons through years of athletic activity.
Helen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always prioritized quality time with her family.
She loved family reunions and reconnecting with all those she held so dear. We remember her gift of hospitality, her wonderful meals, and her ability to nurture almost any kind of plant. Her love will dwell in our hearts for the rest of our days.
Along with her parents Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Charles H Feller, Jr. She is survived by her husband, James Louis; sons, James Wayne Friedel (Christy) of Rockport, Thomas Lee Friedel (Jill) of Victoria and Curtis Ray Friedel (Calleen) of San Antonio; her sister, Gladys Faye Feller of San Antonio; sister-in-law, Kathy Feller and her family; brother-in-law, Harvey Friedel and his family; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Grace Presbyterian Church at 2pm.
The Friedel family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Morada Memory Care and Hospice of South Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts celebrating Helen’s life may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church Victoria, Texas and to Hospice of South Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
