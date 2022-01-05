Helen Jeanette Frels
CUERO — Helen Jeanette Frels, 95, of Cuero, passed peacefully into eternal rest on January 2, 2022. She was born on February 19, 1926 in Cuero to the late Rudolph and Nathalia Dreier Buehrig. Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
Helen attended Cuero High School and graduated in 1944. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. The marriage to her husband Herbert F. Frels took place on May 17, 1947 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero. Helen was a meticulous individual and held great organizational skills as a bookkeeper for her husband’s business with his Exxon distributorship for several years. Buchel Bank employed Helen for over 20 years as a teller where she met many customers daily and formed lasting relationships. Helen and Herbert immensely enjoyed antiques and traveling to find new treasures for their home. They fondly collected unique pieces of furniture with exceptional quality and artistry, fine glassware, crystal, and R.S Prussia china sets. Of course, they were always delighted to play bingo in the neighboring communities, making many friends in doing so.
Helen was a member of the Cuero VFW Auxiliary for many years and a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
She is survived by daughter, Lori J. Frels-Henry (Scott) of Austin; sons, Finley Frels (Susan) and Dr. John Frels (Kathy), all of Cuero; and grandchildren, Kyle, Kreg, and Kace Frels-Henry of Austin, Kim Mosier (Grey) of Kingsbury, Kristy Brewer (Philip) of Allen, and Dr. Leslie Frels (Dr. Peter Kaldis) of Houston. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Annabelle Chovanetz; and brothers, Milton Buehrig and William Buehrig.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 - 7 pm at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with Reverend Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Frels-Henry, Kreg Frels-Henry, Kace Frels-Henry, Chris Crain, Charles Chovanetz, and James Chovanetz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Chovanetz and her dedicated caregivers, Becky Lira, April Hernandez, Lena Jasso, Estella Lira, and Marie Gomez.
Your presence is requested by the family for a time of fellowship at St. Mark’s Lutheran Fellowship Hall immediately following interment.
Helen’s family wishes to extend its sincerest appreciation for the exceptional professional care to Doctors Daniel D. Dugi, Gary Paul Willers, Ajay Gaalla, the staff of Cuero Medical Center, PAM in Victoria, Hospice of South Texas, and Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
In loving memory of Helen J. Frels, memorial contributions may be made to Dewitt Medical Foundation, CISD Education Foundation, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Hospice of South Texas, Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, or donor’s choice.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
