Helen Joyce Goris
VICTORIA — Helen Joyce Goris, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at her home in Victoria, Texas. Joyce was born on June 1, 1928 in Louisville, Kentucky. While living in Charleston, West Virginia she met the love of her life, David Goris, in 1953. They later moved to Maryland, South Charleston, West Virginia, Brownsville, Texas and Nassau Bay Texas before settling in Victoria, Texas in 1975, where she lived the remainder of her life.
Joyce was a loving, creative person who was totally committed to serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her family. She did accounting work until the birth of their first child and then joyfully became a full-time at-home wife and mother. Joyce loved gardening and was a National Chrysanthemum Show Judge, a Masters Flower show judge and won numerous awards in Chrysanthemum and Flower Show arrangement exhibitions. She was a long-time member of the garden club. Joyce also enjoyed photography and traveling on vacations with her husband both domestically and internationally. She was known for her wonderful home cooking and gourmet meals. She was a charter member of the Victoria Quilt Guild and made over 25 quilts that are loving used by her family.
Joyce taught Bible classes for over 60 years to adults and children. She taught Backyard Bible Clubs for children in West Virginia and Brownsville. As members of FBC Victoria, she and Dave taught a class for young married couples for 10 years and she also taught a single women’s class. She was a founding member of Parkway Baptist Church, served as the first Parkway Small Group Coordinator and led various small groups through the years.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, David Goris; children, Andy Goris (Janice), Ted Goris (Sylvia) and Bonnie Smith (Rick); grandchildren, Daniel Goris, Leigh Rogers (Michael), Lindsey Goris, Emily Arnold (Nick), Brittany Goris; great-grandson, Oliver; and sister, Sally vanderHoeven. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Lettie Tate and sister, Betty Dougherty.
Visitation will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home on April 13 from 5-7pm. The funeral will be held at Rosewood on April 14 at 10 a.m. with Mike Hurt officiating and a private burial following on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkway Baptist Church in Victoria or Hospice of South Texas.
Joyce’s family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of South Texas and Beloved Community Care for their loving care and assistance.
