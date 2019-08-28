,

HELEN L. STRINGHAM-POKRASS PORT LAVACA - Helen L. Stringham-Pokrass, 83, long-time resident of Port Lavaca, passed away peacefully Friday, August 16, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Helen is survived by her husband of 7 years, Mike Pokrass, brother Jerry (Becky) Lambert, children Charlotte (Warren) Bryan, Theresa (Kelley) Stringham, Butch (Krystal) Stringham, Irene (Allan) Schultz, eleven grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins. Helen is preceded in death by her first husband of 43 years, C.R. "Ray" Stringham, mother, Irene Lambert, father, Eugene Lambert, as well as brothers Robert, Kenneth, and Wilburn Lambert. A celebration of life will be held at 10 o'clock in the morning on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Port Lavaca, First Baptist Church, Brother Michael Whittle officiating. A meal and a time of visitation will following the church's Family Life Center. Graveside services will be private.

