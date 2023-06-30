Helen “Lynn” Meador
VICTORIA — Lynn Newberry Meador, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, peacefully passed Monday, June 26, 2023. She was born July 11, 1946 in Kilgore, Texas to Warren D. Newberry and Helen Nadine Collins Newberry. She was 76 years old and was preceded in death by her parents, Warren D. and Helen Newberry of Victoria, Texas.
Lynn was a dedicated teacher at Northside Baptist Day-School and Howell Middle School for 35 years. She had a passion for Texas History and loved teaching the rich, cultural history of Texas. After “retirement”, she served as a substitute teacher at Victoria East High School. Throughout her years with VISD, she developed many close relationships with her colleagues, who quickly became her friends.
Outside the classroom, Lynn was a true friend. She loved to love people. She spent her retired days organizing luncheons with her friends, attending bunco parties and Bible Studies. Lynn was intentional about encouraging each person she met.
Above all, Lynn cherished her role as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Lynn was a devoted wife to her husband, Tom Meador, for 55 years and together they had three children, Tiffany, Timothy, and Tyler. Her greatest role was being a grandmother, or affectionally called, “Gabby.” Gabby was the biggest fan and supporter of Tanner, Logan, Olivia, Trevor, Emma, Sydney, and Peyton. You could find her cheering the loudest for them at their games, attending special events, or being there at a second’s notice when they needed Gabby. Gabby’s favorite thing was family gatherings filled with laughter, hugs, music, dancing and lots of good food and Blue Bell Ice Cream. Her family remembers her for her constant optimism, faith, “bling”, Big Texas hair, and bright red nails.
One of Lynn’s favorite scriptures is Psalm 62:5-8, “Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from him. Truly He is my rock and my salvation; He is my fortress; I will not be shaken. My salvation and my honor depend on God; He is my mighty rock, my refuge. Trust in Him at all times, you people pour out your hearts to Him for God is our refuge”.
Lynn will be greatly missed, and is survived by her husband, Tom M. Meador of Victoria, Texas; daughter Tiffany M. (Todd) Jaksch of Round Rock, Texas; son Timothy M. (Natalie) Meador of Victoria, Texas; daughter Tyler M. (Calvin) Simpson of Victoria, Texas, her seven grandchildren, and sister Kathy (David) Gant of Jones Creek, Texas, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation service will be held Sunday, July 2, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral home and service will be held, Monday, July 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. at Fellowship of the Crossroads Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Fellowship of the Crossroads Church, 597 Haynes Road, Victoria, Texas 77904, or in her name of your favorite charity.
