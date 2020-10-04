Helen M. Ibrom
PORT LAVACA — Helen Mary Lesikar Ibrom, 81, of Port Lavaca, passed away on October 1st, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. Helen was born in Victoria County to Frank and Frances Lesikar on June 6th, 1939. She married Daniel on February 8th, 1958 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Helen had fond memories of growing up on the farm and riding bikes with her sisters. She enjoyed teaching sewing and cross stitch and singing Czech songs to her grandchildren. She found great joy in spending time with her great grandchildren.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene Lesikar; son, Danny Ibrom, son-in-law, Ron Abraham, and granddaughter, Ashley Abraham.
Helen is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughters, Debbie Abraham, Susie Verheijen (Jorma “Yoda”); sisters, Margaret Morish and Lorene Pustejovsky. Granny is survived by grandchildren, Nicholas (Destiny), Christopher (Lacey), Amanda (Aaron), Michael, Jeremy (Raven), Bryan (Sheryl), Greg (Sylvia), and Danielle (Dustin); and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Korbyn, Dereck, Jarrod, Zaine, Ian, Reid, Kai, Owen, Bryson, Zachary, Elijah, and Lela. Granny was anxiously awaiting the birth of Reyna in October 2020.
A mass service will be held at 11:00AM, October 6th, 2020 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Father Tommy Chen officiating. A Rosary will be preceding the mass service at 10:30AM. Burial will be scheduled at a later date with a memorial mass.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas, Christopher, Jeremy, Bryan, Greg, Dustin and Aaron.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all nursing and medical providers that have provided exceptional care to her.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
