Helen Margaret Meyer
VICTORIA — Helen Margaret Meyer, 96, passed from this earth, Saturday, December 18th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Wednesday, December 22nd at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. Funeral Service celebrating Helen’s life and her strong faith will be at 1:00PM, Thursday, December 23rd at First Assembly of God Church, 4205 N. Ben Jordan with Rev. George Kutach officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Miller, Chad Brown, John Michael Chovanec, Dale Hoffmann, Jr., Matthew Hoffmann, and Hunter Brown.
A native of Victoria, Helen was born January 17th, 1925, to the late, Matthew and Letha Ball Davis. Helen married the love of her life, Sterling Meyer on December 20, 1945. Helen was a lifelong member of the First Assembly of God Church in Victoria. She was a homemaker for many years until her youngest was in junior high, when she went to work for VISD as a child nutritionist until she retired in 1989. Helen enjoyed gardening but her true passion was her family and husband, taking care of them brought her great joy. Helen was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be deeply missed. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Letha Davis; stepmother, Verna Willamon, her loving husband of over 67 years, Sterling Meyer; and son-in-law, Louie Miller.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Barbara Miller, Ginger Thomas and her husband, Al, and Shirley Hoffmann and her husband, Dale; son, Curt Meyer and his wife, Becky; grandchildren, David Miller, Jennifer Soliman (Sam), Tyler Meyer (Molly), Cynthia Hart, John Michael Chovanec (Jessica), Angila Alaniz (Mark), Amy Brown (Chad), Dale Hoffmann Jr. (Katie), Matthew Hoffmann (Courtney); along with eleven great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to First Assembly of God Church, 4205 N Ben Jordan St, Victoria, TX 77901.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
