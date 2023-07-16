Helen Marie Satsky
VICTORIA — Helen Marie Satsky, 76, of Victoria, passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2023. Helen was born in Hallettsville on February 5, 1947 to the late Mary A. Vavrusa and Joe A.Filla Sr. Helen was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a quilt club. Helen worked as a secretary for Dr. Strauss for 17 years and as a dietician at IWBFS for 26 years.
Helen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Milton J. Satsky; sons, John L. and James A. Satsky; brother, Joe Filla Jr.; sister, Frances Filla and a grandson.
A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice of South Texas and all of her caregivers.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

