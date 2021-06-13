Helen Martha Kurtz
YOAKUM — Helen Martha (Seifert, Beran) Kurtz, 94, passed away June 11, 2021.
She was born December 16, 1926 to the late August and Ida Selzer Seifert of the Henkhaus community.
She attended Evergreen School, and worked as a clerk in the Henkhaus Store. She married Adolph A. Beran, Jr. in 1946 and lived in El Campo. They had 25 years together before his passing in 1971. She worked in the school cafeteria in El Campo, and in the leather factories after moving to Yoakum in 1973. The largest part of her life was spent taking care of home and family. She often spent her time as a dedicated seamstress, sewing for herself and daughters. Her talent included sewing everything from shorts to pajamas and coats, even doll clothes. Everyone enjoyed her delicious cooking and baking, especially the noodle soup and kolaches.
In 1975, Helen married Steve A. Kurtz, Sr., a former childhood friend. They had 33 years together before his passing in 2009. She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Altar Society, K.J.Z.T., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sweet Home American Legion Auxiliary, and Yoakum DAV.
Survivors: daughters, Diana Dlouhy (Harvey) of Shiner and Debra Zinke of Yoakum; four granddaughters, Brenda Barta (Craig), Janet Jobb, Vanessa Falcon (Jeff), Cassandra Carisle (Christopher), one great granddaughter and four great grandsons; eight step children, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: parents; husbands; son-in-law, Mark Zinke; sisters, Amanda Wenetschlaeger, Margaret Gilbert, Doris Hajek, Edith Knod; brothers, Charles, Allen, Elo and Walter Seifert.
Visitation 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yoakum with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Moulton Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church-Yoakum
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper funeral Home 361-293-5656.
